Strictly’s Kelvin Fletcher shares his signature dancefloor move

The ex-Emmerdale actor has replaced Jamie Laing on the BBC One show.

Strictly Come Dancing’s new signing Kelvin Fletcher says he already has a signature move – whipping his top off.

The ex-Emmerdale star, 35, has replaced Jamie Laing, 30, who sustained a leg injury while filming the opening group dance on the BBC One show.

Fletcher said he would love to glide around the dancefloor “like John Travolta”.

Asked whether he has any signature moves, he replied: “probably just taking my top off!”

He added: “Every time I’ve had a beer that’s something I’ve done with my friends!

“All of my friends are all different shapes and sizes so it’s not even about how you look. I think it’s a northern thing?”

Oldham-born Fletcher, who is partnered with Oti Mabuse, sister of new judge Motsi Mabuse, said he feels “like I’ve been thrown-in at the deep end” because he is a late addition to the show.

He said: “My experience of dancing is exclusively at weddings or parties with alcohol involved and in the dark.

“I’ve got an idea of how I’d love to look: I want to be smooth, going around the dancefloor like John Travolta but in reality that might not be the case!”

Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show will air on BBC One on Saturday September 21 at 7pm. Strictly The Professionals will air this Saturday at 7pm.

