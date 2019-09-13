Stephen Fry: Strictly Come Dancing is like nails on a blackboard

13th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern also appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards

Stephen Fry says says there is no danger of seeing him cha cha cha on Strictly Come Dancing.

The broadcaster, 62, shed nearly six of his 21 stone by walking “eight miles every morning” at “just over four miles an hour”.

But Fry, who last year revealed he had his prostate removed after being diagnosed with cancer, ruled out a future appearance on Strictly despite his new fitness.

“I loathe dancing. It embarrasses me. Not only to do it but to watch other people do it,” he tells The Jonathan Ross Show.

Michelle Dockery is also on the chat show
Michelle Dockery is also on the chat show (Ian West/PA)

“The Strictly-type thing I find absolutely nails on a blackboard. It’s an allergy. I can’t bear dancing. It makes me cringe.”

Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern are also on the ITV show and tell Ross about working with Dame Maggie Smith.

“She loves a meme. Laura (Carmichael) and I will come in and show her a very funny meme,” Dockery said.

They also discussed the Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to the Downton set, saying she “genuinely projected the idea that she loved the show”.

This week’s Jonathan Ross Show also features Martin Freeman and Craig David, with performances from Charli XCX and Christine And The Queens.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs at 10.15pm on Saturday on ITV.

© Press Association 2019

