Fans embrace Lisa Riley’s return to Emmerdale as Mandy Dingle

12th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

She originally left the soap in 2001.

Lisa Riley return to Emmerdale

Lisa Riley made a villainous return to Emmerdale as she reappeared in the role of Mandy Dingle.

Fans were delighted by her return and swift defence of her family.

The soap actress endured a long absence from the soap beginning in 2001, with a brief appearance in 2018.

Riley returned immediately to dramatic form as she stumbled upon a romantic entanglement.

Her character branded Jessie, married to her cousin Marlon, a “cheating skank” for her spousal betrayal.

She was caught red-handed with her ex Al, and her fling was exposed to an oblivious Marlon by the newly returned and furious Mandy.

Fans were delighted with the righteous return.

One pleased viewer wrote on Twitter: “Go Mandy go Mandy go Mandy she will make sure Jessie pays, never mess with a Dingle and Mandy is definitely one of the feistiest Dingles.”

Another said: “Just like that mandy is already a top tier dingle.”

A further fan agreed: “Mandy Dingle! What a legend!”

Marlon was left devastated by the revelation of a secret romance after he came to apologise for his own behaviour and to make it up to his wife.

But Mandy was quick to correct his naivety on her return with her son Vinny.

A fan wrote on Twitter: “Good to see Mandy Dingle back on @emmerdale & what a great time to walk in lol. Great to have @Reallisariley back.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sister of One Direction star died after ‘perfect storm’ drugs cocktail, inquest hears

New York Fashion Week: These are the outfits we could be seeing Meghan wearing soon
New York Fashion Week: These are the outfits we could be seeing Meghan wearing soon

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share bizarre kissing video

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Robert James-Collier reveals emotional reaction to gay storyline in Downton film

Robert James-Collier reveals emotional reaction to gay storyline in Downton film
These are the most outrageous and controversial moments in London Fashion Week history

These are the most outrageous and controversial moments in London Fashion Week history
Holly Matthews: ‘You can be devastated and happy at the same time’

Holly Matthews: ‘You can be devastated and happy at the same time’
Cult singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston dies at 58

Cult singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston dies at 58
Cult singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston dies at 58

Sister of One Direction star died after ‘perfect storm’ drugs cocktail, inquest hears