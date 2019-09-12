Emilia Clarke steps out in Soho

12th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actress attended the What Girls Are Made Of press night.

What Girls Are Made Of press night – London

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke stepped out in Soho for a night at the theatre.

The actress, who played Daenerys Targaryen, appeared at the press night for What Girls Are Made Of.

What Girls Are Made Of press night – London
Emilia Clarke beams at the press night (Ian West/PA)

Staged at the Soho Theatre, London, the story is based on the diaries of Cora Bissett and was a hit at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Now showing in London, Clarke was among the famous faces joining the West End audience.

What Girls Are Made Of press night – London
Clive Anderson arriving for the press night of What Girls Are Made Of (Ian West/PA)

She beamed in blue trousers, a white top and earthy jacket as she arrived at the Soho venue to watch the personal story of a teenage rocker growing up.

Broadcaster Clive Anderson was also present at the event in London, along with fashion model Adwoa Aboah and actress Bel Powley.

What Girls Are Made Of press night – London
Adwoa Aboah arrives at the theatre (Ian West/PA)

What Girls Are Made Of was a hit at the Edinburgh Fringe Featival in 2018, and  has been well-reviewed for its honest account of female experiences, mixed up with the world of music.

