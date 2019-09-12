Billie Eilish and The 1975 to battle it out at Q Awards

Both acts have secured four nominations, including best album and best track.

The 1975 and Billie Eilish will go head to head for the two top prizes at this year’s Q Awards.

Both acts are nominated in the best album and best track categories – earning a total of four nominations apiece.

The awards, in association with Absolute Radio, feature seven prizes voted for by the public, as well as merit awards bestowed by Q Magazine on the night.

Los Angeles-based artist Eilish, who earlier this year became the youngest female solo artist to score a number one album, is nominated for best track for Bad Guy as well as best solo act.

The 17-year-old is also tapped for best act in the world today and best album for her chart-topping debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Manchester band The 1975 net a nomination for best track with their politically-minded single People.

The ’80s-indebted pop act are also nominated for best live performance, best act in the world today and best album for their third studio effort, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

The 1975 (Ian West/PA)

Grime star and Glastonbury headliner Stormzy earns three nominations after winning the gong for best solo artist in 2017.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi also earns three nominations including one for his break-out track Someone You Loved, which is tapped for best track after spending seven consecutive weeks at number one.

Rappers Little Simz, Slowthai and AJ Tracey earn two nominations, as does former Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher.

Stormzy headlined Glastonbury Festival this year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Following the release of her long-awaited album Norman F****** Rockwell, Lana Del Rey earns two nominations, as does Dave following the release of his critically acclaimed Psychodrama.

The 29th Q Awards will be hosted by Nadine Shah, the first time a woman has filled the slot.

South Tyneside singer Shah, 33, was selected for the role after appearing as a guest presenter during the 2018 ceremony.

This year’s awards will be held at Camden’s Roundhouse on Wednesday October 16.

