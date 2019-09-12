Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino released from prison

12th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

He had been serving a sentence for tax evasion.

The Situation-Taxes

Jersey Shore cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is now a free man.

The 37-year-old reality television star’s publicist says he was released from prison in Otisville, New York.

He went on Twitter shortly after his release, writing: “Turn up we free.”

Sorrentino served about eight months for tax evasion.

He and his brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offences related to nearly nine million US dollars in income.

Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years in prison.

At his sentencing last autumn, Sorrentino told the judge he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse.

Sorrentino appeared on all six original seasons of Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012, chronicling the lives of rowdy housemates in the town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

© Press Association 2019

