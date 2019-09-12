Love Island winner Amber Gill rakes in over €1m in major new deal

The reality TV star is the brand ambassador for MissPap and will launch her first fashion collection in October.

Reality TV star Amber Gill has become a millionaire thanks to a new fashion partnership, just weeks after winning Love Island.

Gill, who shared a £50,000 prize with fellow winner Greg O’Shea at the end of July, has joined forces with online retailer MissPap in a deal worth £1 million.

The 22-year-old beautician, from Newcastle, is the face of the brand’s relaunch, and she will unveil her first clothing collection in October, described as “all-inclusive” and in sizes 6-26.

Gill said: “Since leaving Love Island everyone has been waiting for me to announce my clothing collection, but I wanted to take my time in the design process to make sure everything is perfect for girls of all shapes and sizes, but also ensure it embodies my fashion sense – fun, sexy and easy.”

Her range will include clothes for the gym, for going out and everyday essentials, as well as lounge wear.

Gill, who has 2.9 million followers on Instagram and has made regular appearances on ITV daytime show Loose Women since her reality TV triumph, became popular among viewers while in the villa for her style choices.

The deal comes after Gill was dumped by Irish rugby player O’Shea five weeks after winning the series and the hearts of the viewing public.

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea (Yui Mok/PA)

MissPap was recently acquired by the fast fashion retailer the Boohoo group, which largely targets young consumers.

The retailer, founded in Manchester in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, has seen shares surge recently, with its market value recently overtaking rival Asos.

Boohoo group chief executive John Lyttle said: “This acquisition further strengthens our multi-brand platform, representing an exciting opportunity to accelerate our offering to our ever-growing range of customers globally.

"Amber is a perfect fit for the MissPap brand and we are delighted to have her on board."





