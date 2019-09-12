Empire star Terrence Howard: I’m not going to act anymore

12th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

He is filming the final series of the Fox TV drama.

Iron Man Premiere – London

Empire star Terrence Howard has said he intends to stop working as an actor.

The 50-year-old is filming the final series of the American TV drama, in which he plays lead character Lucious Lyon.

Asked what he intends to do when the show ends, he told Extra: “I’m done with acting. I’m done pretending.”

The former Hustle & Flow star said of his future plans: “I’m just focusing on bringing truth to the world.”

Of saying goodbye to Empire, he added: “I love the cast members. I will miss them a great deal, and the crew.”

Jussie Smollett previously starred in the Fox drama.

Police allege that Smollett staged a racist, homophobic attack against himself as a publicity stunt but the actor has maintained his account is true.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These are the most outrageous and controversial moments in London Fashion Week history

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Sister of One Direction star died after ‘perfect storm’ drugs cocktail, inquest hears
Sister of One Direction star died after ‘perfect storm’ drugs cocktail, inquest hears

Serena Williams first New York show sees plus and sample size models side by side on the catwalk

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tracee Ellis Ross says society gave her ‘blinders’ about beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross says society gave her ‘blinders’ about beauty
Alzheimer’s disease – the myths and facts everybody needs to know about

Alzheimer’s disease – the myths and facts everybody needs to know about
New York Fashion Week: These are the outfits we could be seeing Meghan wearing soon

New York Fashion Week: These are the outfits we could be seeing Meghan wearing soon
American horror director Jordan Peele secures top Bafta award

American horror director Jordan Peele secures top Bafta award
American horror director Jordan Peele secures top Bafta award

These are the most outrageous and controversial moments in London Fashion Week history