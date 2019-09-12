Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley: I can’t wait for soap screen return

12th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Mandy Dingle will be back on the show after a long absence.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has promised “fun” and “manipulation” ahead of her character’s returns to the village.

Mandy Dingle will be back on the soap after a long absence.

Riley wrote on Instagram: “Today’s the day, after nearly 18 years away, I’m elated to say, Mandy Dingle is back tonight in Emmerdale.

“She’s going to have a sprinkle of everything happiness, fun, manipulation, camp, intrigue, laughter, and much more!!!

“Hope you all enjoy it as much as I’m enjoying being back with the fantastic cast and crew”.

Riley popped up on the soap very briefly in January but was last a regular in 2001.

The actress, who has shed 12 stone, has also appeared in Fat Friends, Waterloo Road and Three Girls.

Her return comes as Emmerdale found itself in the headlines over Asan N’Jie.

He has been sacked from the soap and apologised for his “unacceptable behaviour” at the TV Choice Awards, where he was reported to have attacked Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas.

© Press Association 2019

