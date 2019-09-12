Martin Clunes has fans in the Outback

12th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actor was known for his role in Doc Martin.

ITV Gala 2016 – London

Martin Clunes has said he was recognised by Aboriginal Australians in the Outback.

The actor revealed he was known even to a remote tribe thanks to his role in ITV show Doc Martin.

Clunes, who was in the Outback for a programme about dogs, was saved from an edgy situation due to his unlikely fame.

He said there was “jumpiness” over the visit of outsiders to a community in Alice Springs, before the tension turned into a friendly reception as locals recognised the TV doctor.

He said: “The weirdest one is years ago when I was filming a thing about dogs.

“We were miles out of Alice Springs in Australia to meet with some indigenous Australians. There were a lot of intermediaries who were spokespeople for the indigenous people because we were entering a community.

“There was a lot of jumpiness and nerves and money changed hands here, there and everywhere, and they were late coming, and they were nervously keeping us in a room.

“And then, ‘they’re here, they’re here, it’s all right’, and when they opened the door the guys came in and they went, ‘oh, it’s Doc Martin’.

“We got on very well after that.”

Doc Martin is returning, and Clunes has welcomed stepping back into the shoes of the local physician after the harrowing drama of Manhunt.

Doc Martin returns to ITV on Monday September 23.

