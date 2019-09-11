Tracee Ellis Ross says society gave her ‘blinders’ about beauty

11th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Ross also told how she has had moments where she felt like giving up in Hollywood.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross has said it took her a while to realise that black was beautiful because of the “blinders” that society gave her.

The actress – the daughter of singer Diana Ross – said things changed when she saw a TV programme about Nina Simone.

She told Essence magazine: “It took me way longer than I wish it had.

“I’d catch glimpses of people who saw beauty in ways I had missed because of the blinders society gave me.

“Then one day I was watching a Nina Simone documentary and I thought, ‘Wait. It should be her name next to the word beauty. Why was I sold the wrong vision? My heart knows that’s beauty’.”

Ross, who is known for her roles in Girlfriends and Black-ish, also told how she has had moments where she has felt like giving up in Hollywood.

She said: “I really thought when Girlfriends finished that the pearly gates of Hollywood were going to open, and they were going to be like, ‘What movie would you like, ma’am? Please, choose whatever.’

“That did not happen.

“It forced my soul to continue to search for what it longed for, dreamed of, wanted to be.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Figleaves unveils its most diverse lingerie campaign ever, featuring models aged 21 to 70

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

The fashion trend of the summer has been all about big milkmaid energy
The fashion trend of the summer has been all about big milkmaid energy

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up

Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up
Nina Dobrev marks The Vampire Diaries’ 10 year anniversary

Nina Dobrev marks The Vampire Diaries’ 10 year anniversary
Sister of One Direction star died after ‘perfect storm’ drugs cocktail, inquest hears

Sister of One Direction star died after ‘perfect storm’ drugs cocktail, inquest hears
Alzheimer’s disease – the myths and facts everybody needs to know about

Alzheimer’s disease – the myths and facts everybody needs to know about
Alzheimer’s disease – the myths and facts everybody needs to know about

Figleaves unveils its most diverse lingerie campaign ever, featuring models aged 21 to 70