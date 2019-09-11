American horror director Jordan Peele secures top Bafta award

11th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

He will accept the gong during a ceremony in October.

The 90th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles

American horror director Jordan Peele will receive a Bafta award celebrating excellence in directing.

The acclaimed director behind Get Out and Us, 40, will be honoured at the Britannia awards in Los Angeles, Bafta’s biggest event outside the UK.

Peele’s thought-provoking films have dealt with issues of race in the US and further afield, and last year Peele won a best screenplay Oscar for Get Out.

Bafta Los Angeles chief executive Chantal Rickards said: “Jordan Peele has earned record-breaking success and critical acclaim through work that pushes boundaries and shines a light on stories of important social relevance.

“His imaginative storylines, inclusive casting, and bold style evokes John Schlesinger’s spirit of independence, integrity and commitment to excellence.

“We are honoured to celebrate Jordan’s talents at this year’s ceremony.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge award
Fellow recipient Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Matt Crossick/PA)

He joins Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will be honoured as artist of the year, Jane Fonda, who will receive an award for excellence, Jackie Chan, who will be honoured for his contribution to global entertainment, and Steve Coogan for his work in comedy.

Peele will accept the award on October 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

