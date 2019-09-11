Will there be a sequel to the Downton Abbey movie?

The Downton Abbey cast has addressed the possibility of a sequel to the highly anticipated movie.

The upcoming film, which sees all the principal characters reprise their roles, follows on from the events of the last episode of the TV series, which concluded with a Christmas special in 2015.

Asked if there was now a possibility of further big screen outings, Jim Carter (Mr Carson) told the PA news agency: “If this goes down well and, let’s face it, makes lots of money, who knows?”

It will sparkle. It will gleam. But is Downton Abbey ready for a royal visit? #DowntonAbbeyFilm, in cinemas September 13. pic.twitter.com/XP44qXRzD3 — Universal PicturesUK (@universaluk) September 5, 2019

Speculating about a possible plot, he said: “I know if there is a second one it will start with a funeral and people walking away very solemnly from a graveyard and there will be a panning shot along six headstones of those who weren’t available for the film and that is how it will start, (it will be a case of) who let the dowager drive?

“If people love it, why wouldn’t you do it? It will be driven by people’s enjoyment.”

But Elizabeth McGovern, who returns as Cora Crawley, added: “With the caveat that I hope that we don’t keep bleeding the idea totally into the ground, that would be my hope.

“Leave some affection for it in people’s hearts.”

Phyllis Logan, who returns as Mrs Hughes, added: “Just in recent weeks, Gareth (Neame, the producer who was instrumental in making the film a reality) was asked the question because it’s left on a bit of a, not a cliffhanger exactly, but it’s not obvious that this is the end.

“And he didn’t say yes to a second one, but he didn’t say no either.”

Asked how he felt about being asked about a sequel before the film was even out, Michael Fox, who plays Parker, said: “You would rather that than ‘never do it again’.

“‘Seriously, never do it again. You know that thing you did? I wish you hadn’t’.

“It’s a good problem to have.”

Downton Abbey is released in UK cinemas on September 13.

