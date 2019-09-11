Bruno Mars shares hilarious reaction to The Weeknd’s new moustache

11th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The singers now have similar facial hair.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars had a hilarious response when he spotted The Weeknd sporting a similar moustache to his, joking: “It’s on now!!!!”

The Weeknd has recently had a makeover, getting rid of his famous beard, changing his hair style and keeping only a moustache that looks rather like Mars’s facial hair.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

When a fan shared side by side images of the pair on Twitter, Mars quipped: “It’s on now!!!!”

He also posted a picture on Instagram showing him looking stunned.

“This was the moment I saw The Weeknd’s New Mustache,” he captioned the shot.

