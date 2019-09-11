Liam Gallagher’s Peaky Blinders plans

11th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The singer is reportedly a fan.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 4

Liam Gallagher will attend a Peaky Blinders festival to get closer to the show.

The former Oasis frontman and now solo artist is reportedly a fan of the BBC series about Birmingham gangsters.

The video for Gallagher’s latest single One Of Us was shot by Peaky Blinders creatives Steven Knight and Anthony Byrne.

A festival honouring the show will be held in Birmingham and the singer will be attending as a special guest.

Commenting on an Instagram post about the festival, Gallagher wrote: “Looking forward to seeing you Saturday.”

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival is taking place in Digbeth and is the official festival of the show.

It will feature curation by director Knight, the cast, immersive theatre, fashion, dance and music.

© Press Association 2019

Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea's break-up
Alzheimer's disease – the myths and facts everybody needs to know about
Nina Dobrev marks The Vampire Diaries' 10 year anniversary

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

McFly might be back, but we can't forget some of their most hilarious Noughties fashion choices

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan's outfit compare?

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video