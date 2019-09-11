Emmerdale star Asan N’Jie axed after fight at TV Choice Awards

He said his actions were ‘very much out of character’.

Emmerdale star Asan N’Jie has been sacked from the soap and apologised for his “unacceptable behaviour” at the TV Choice Awards.

The actor is reported to have attacked Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at the glitzy awards ceremony.

ITV announced in a statement: “Emmerdale suspended Asan N’Jie yesterday

pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night.

“ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect.”

N’Jie said in a statement that he wanted “to learn” from his actions.

“My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character,” he said.

“I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards.

“I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this.”

Earlier, ITV announced it had launched an investigation.

N’jie is reported to have sworn and thrown punches at Lomas, 44, following the ceremony on Monday at the Hilton Park Lane in Mayfair, London.

N’jie, who had been nominated for the best newcomer gong, was ejected from the event by security staff following the incident.

Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards on Monday (Matt Crossick/PA)

N’jie was nominated for a storyline in which his character Ellis Chapman was stabbed, but lost out to EastEnders’ Kara-Leah Fernandes.

Hollyoaks star Lomas played village villain Warren Fox on and off for more than a decade in the Channel 4 soap.

He also played Jake Stone on rival soap EastEnders from 2013 to 2014, and in 2017 he was the runner-up in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.

Danny Dyer won the TV Choice Award for best soap actor for the second year running while fellow EastEnder Fernandes picked up the best soap actress award.

