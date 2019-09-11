In Pictures: Harry and host of stars on call to help charity fundraising day

11th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The Duke of Sussex attended the 15th annual BGC Charity Day.

BGC Charity Day 2019 – London

The Duke of Sussex was joined by a host of famous faces as he took to the trading floor as part of a charity day to honour those killed in the September 11 attacks.

Harry attended the 15th annual BGC Charity Day to commemorate employees who died in the attack on the World Trade Centre in New York in 2001.

Harry talks to Sam Allardyce
Harry talks to football manager Sam Allardyce during the charity event (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Kit Harington
Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington takes a call for the fundraising (Ian West/PA)
Jimmy Carr
Jimmy Carr was among the famous faces to back the charity event (Ian West/PA)
A stunt cyclist performs
A stunt cyclist performs during the annual charity day at Canary Wharf (Ian West/PA)
Sam Allardyce
Former England football manager Sam Allardyce considers the best tactics for the charity day (Ian West/PA)
Sam Allardyce
Big Sam decides two hands are better than one (Ian West/PA)
Monty Panesar
Cricketer Monty Panesar takes a call (Ian West/PA)
BGC Charity Day 2019 – London
Comedians Jimmy Carr and Alan Carr lent their support to the event (Ian West/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spared some time for the charity event (Ian West/PA)
Abbey Clancy
Abbey Clancy added her support (Ian West/PA)
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch
The model was joined at the event by husband Peter Crouch (Ian West/PA)
Natalie Pinkham
Natalie Pinkham put her feet up for a bit but was back into fundraising action straight away (Ian West/PA)
Gabby Logan
Gabby Logan on the phone as she helps raise funds (Ian West/PA)

© Press Association 2019

