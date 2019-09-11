In Pictures: Harry and host of stars on call to help charity fundraising day

In Pictures: Harry and host of stars on call to help charity fundraising day11th Sep 19 | Entertainment News
The Duke of Sussex attended the 15th annual BGC Charity Day.
The Duke of Sussex was joined by a host of famous faces as he took to the trading floor as part of a charity day to honour those killed in the September 11 attacks.
Harry attended the 15th annual BGC Charity Day to commemorate employees who died in the attack on the World Trade Centre in New York in 2001.
