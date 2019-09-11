Novelist Angela Carter’s home receives blue plaque

Sir Salman Rushdie described Carter as ‘one of the true originals of English literature’.

Novelist Angela Carter’s former home has been given an English Heritage blue plaque.

The Wise Children author, who died in 1992, spent the last 16 years of her life at the house in Clapham, south London.

She often tutored Kazuo Ishiguro, the novelist who went on to win the Nobel Prize for literature, at the kitchen table of 107 The Chase.

Fellow writers JG Ballard, Ian McEwan and Sir Salman Rushdie also visited.

Midnight’s Children author Sir Salman said: “Angela Carter was incredibly kind and generous to young writers, including me.

“She was also one of the true originals of English literature, both fabulist and feminist, and her richness of language was and remains a treasure.”

Carter’s books include Nights At The Circus, featuring a trapeze-artist heroine, and Wise Children, a comedy about 75-year-old twin chorus girls.

She died aged 51 after suffering from cancer.

