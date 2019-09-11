Novelist Angela Carter’s home receives blue plaque

11th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Sir Salman Rushdie described Carter as ‘one of the true originals of English literature’.

Angela Carter blue plaque

Novelist Angela Carter’s former home has been given an English Heritage blue plaque.

The Wise Children author, who died in 1992, spent the last 16 years of her life at the house in Clapham, south London.

She often tutored Kazuo Ishiguro, the novelist who went on to win the Nobel Prize for literature, at the kitchen table of 107 The Chase.

Fellow writers JG Ballard, Ian McEwan and Sir Salman Rushdie also visited.

Midnight’s Children author Sir Salman said: “Angela Carter was incredibly kind and generous to young writers, including me.

“She was also one of the true originals of English literature, both fabulist and feminist, and her richness of language was and remains a treasure.”

Carter’s books include Nights At The Circus, featuring a trapeze-artist heroine, and Wise Children, a comedy about 75-year-old twin chorus girls.

She died aged 51 after suffering from cancer.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

What you need to know about becoming a tea sommelier – according to an expert
What you need to know about becoming a tea sommelier – according to an expert

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

McFly might be back, but we can’t forget some of their most hilarious Noughties fashion choices

McFly might be back, but we can’t forget some of their most hilarious Noughties fashion choices
Figleaves unveils its most diverse lingerie campaign ever, featuring models aged 21 to 70

Figleaves unveils its most diverse lingerie campaign ever, featuring models aged 21 to 70
Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’

Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’
Sister of One Direction star died after ‘perfect storm’ drugs cocktail, inquest hears

Sister of One Direction star died after ‘perfect storm’ drugs cocktail, inquest hears
Sister of One Direction star died after ‘perfect storm’ drugs cocktail, inquest hears

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?