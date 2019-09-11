Comedian Joel Dommett reveals identity of star who officiated at his wedding

11th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, stepped in to marry the pair during their wedding ceremony in Greece.

NHS Heroes Awards – London

Joel Dommett has revealed that he picked fellow comedian and close friend Iain Stirling to officiate at his wedding.

The TV presenter tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, model Hannah Cooper, in a beach ceremony in Greece, and shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

He joked that Love Island narrator Stirling’s presence made them feel like they were in an episode of the hit reality show.

On Instagram he wrote: “A huge thank you to @iaindoesjokes for officiating the ceremony. You made it perfect.. and a little like I was on Love Island.”

Stand-up Stirling jokily demanded payment for his services, saying: “It’s cheque to follow right?”

Dommett, 33, posted a picture from the ceremony in Mykonos showing him and his new bride being showered with confetti.

View this post on Instagram

BEST DAY EVER. Love you @hannah_cooper_

A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) on

Dommett wore a dark-coloured suit and white trainers for the occasion, while Cooper wore an off-the-shoulder white dress.

“BEST DAY EVER. Love you @hannah_cooper_”, he captioned the post.

Cooper posted the same picture and wrote: “My Heart️ 09.09.19.”

The couple’s celebrity fans were among those to send their congratulations.

View this post on Instagram

My Heart ❤️ 09.09.19

A post shared by Hannah Cooper (@hannah_cooper_) on

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Emily Atack said: “Oh my lovely people. What a wonderful sight. Love you both.”

Comic Keith Lemon wrote: “Massive congrats! Xxx.”

Emma Willis said: “Congrats dude!!!”

And former Love Island contestant Alex George commented: “Congratulations mate.”

I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp host Dommett and Cooper met after she messaged him on social media more than three years ago.

In the build-up to the wedding, Dommett encouraged others to “get drunk and message the person you kinda like looking at on Instagram right now”.

