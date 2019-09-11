Pet Shop Boys make big double announcement

11th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Seven show are planned for a UK tour which begins next May.

The Graham Norton Show

Pet Shop Boys will embark on a UK tour after the release of their new single.

Chart toppers Years & Years have collaborated with the electro-pop duo for their latest track, Dreamland.

As well as the new release the pair also announced a seven-date UK tour of their greatest hits, starting next May.

Pet Shop Boys praised the work of Years & Years following singer Olly Alexander’s work on their latest release.

They said: “We have had a busy year finishing our new album with Stuart Price and writing songs for Musik and My Beautiful Laundrette.

“We’ve also toured the Far East and are looking forward to bringing our biggest hits together in a new tour next year.

TRNSMT festival
Olly Alexander (Lesley Martin/PA)

“It’s so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade, and we really enjoyed writing and recording it with Olly Alexander.”

The tour runs from May 28 to June 6.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Figleaves unveils its most diverse lingerie campaign ever, featuring models aged 21 to 70

What you need to know about becoming a tea sommelier – according to an expert
What you need to know about becoming a tea sommelier – according to an expert

Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’
Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’

Sister of One Direction star died after ‘perfect storm’ drugs cocktail, inquest hears

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up

Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up
Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up

Figleaves unveils its most diverse lingerie campaign ever, featuring models aged 21 to 70