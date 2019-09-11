Pet Shop Boys make big double announcement

Seven show are planned for a UK tour which begins next May.

Chart toppers Years & Years have collaborated with the electro-pop duo for their latest track, Dreamland.

As well as the new release the pair also announced a seven-date UK tour of their greatest hits, starting next May.

The song was written in London and produced by Stuart Price at Hansa Studios in Berlin and The Record Plant in Los Angeles. It's the first piece of new music to be released from PSB’s forthcoming studio album. Listen to “Dreamland” and pre-save the album – https://t.co/y5cQ1efRac — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) September 11, 2019

Pet Shop Boys praised the work of Years & Years following singer Olly Alexander’s work on their latest release.

They said: “We have had a busy year finishing our new album with Stuart Price and writing songs for Musik and My Beautiful Laundrette.

“We’ve also toured the Far East and are looking forward to bringing our biggest hits together in a new tour next year.

“It’s so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade, and we really enjoyed writing and recording it with Olly Alexander.”

The tour runs from May 28 to June 6.

