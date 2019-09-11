Ellie Goulding dons bikini as she enjoys honeymoon with Caspar Jopling

The singer and art dealer have been celebrating their nuptials on a sun-soaked holiday.

Ellie Goulding has shared pictures from her idyllic honeymoon with new husband Caspar Jopling, showing that she is keeping up her fitness regime.

The singer and the art dealer, who tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at York Minster on August 31, are enjoying the early days of their marriage in a sun-soaked location.

In new pictures and video clips shared on Instagram, Goulding is seen sporting a blue bikini while fitting in a workout overlooking the sea from their accommodation.

Ellie Goulding wears a blue bikini for her workouts on her honeymoon (Ellie Goulding/Instagram)

One of the videos, posted to Instagram Stories, shows her doing press-ups while Jopling films.

In another, Goulding does a number of impressive squat jumps, before stopping and turning to smile at the camera.

She also posted pictures of herself in a blue dress drinking a cocktail, and another on a boat.

Goulding, 32, and Jopling, 27, appear to have been on their honeymoon for several days, as they first shared images from their romantic getaway last week.

Ellie Goulding enjoys her honeymoon with husband Caspar Jopling (Ellie Goulding/Instagram)

The couple exchanged vows at York’s cathedral in front of the likes of Katy Perry and her Hollywood star boyfriend Orlando Bloom, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, singer James Blunt, actress Sienna Miller, comic Jimmy Carr and artist Tracey Emin.

A reception was held afterwards at Castle Howard, the stately home near Malton, North Yorkshire, made famous by the 1980s TV adaptation of Brideshead Revisited.

The chart-topper wore a traditional bespoke wedding gown with a veil and train designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for Chloe, while Jopling opted for a suit from Savile Row tailors Huntsman.

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding on Saturday August 31 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Goulding and Jopling have been together for more than two years and announced their engagement with a formal notice in The Times a year ago.

Following the big day, Goulding told her fans that she was “overwhelmed with gratitude” after exchanging vows with Jopling.

© Press Association 2019