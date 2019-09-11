Comedian Joel Dommett marries Hannah Cooper in beach wedding

11th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The TV presenter announced the news on Instagram.

Crazy Rich Asians Premiere – London

Comedian Joel Dommett has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend in a beach wedding in Greece.

The TV presenter walked down the aisle with model Hannah Cooper and shared the news on Instagram.

Dommett, 33, posted a picture from the ceremony in Mykonos showing him and his new bride being showered with confetti.

View this post on Instagram

BEST DAY EVER. Love you @hannah_cooper_

A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) on

Dommett wore a dark-coloured suit and white trainers for the occasion, while Cooper wore an off-the-shoulder white dress.

“BEST DAY EVER. Love you @hannah_cooper_”, he captioned the post.

Cooper posted the same picture and wrote: “My Heart️ 09.09.19.”

The couple’s celebrity fans were among those to send their congratulations.

View this post on Instagram

My Heart ❤️ 09.09.19

A post shared by Hannah Cooper (@hannah_cooper_) on

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Emily Atack said: “Oh my lovely people. What a wonderful sight. Love you both.”

Comic Keith Lemon wrote: “Massive congrats! Xxx.”

Emma Willis said: “Congrats dude!!!”

And former Love Island contestant Alex George commented: “Congratulations mate.”

I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp host Dommett and Cooper met after she messaged him on social media more than three years ago.

In the build-up to the wedding, Dommett encouraged others to “get drunk and message the person you kinda like looking at on Instagram right now”.

© Press Association 2019

