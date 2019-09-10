Apple TV streaming service to launch on November 1 â€“ and will be available in UK

The service will cost Â£4.99 a month and will be available in more than 100 countries.

Apple’s Netflix-rivalling TV streaming service will launch on November 1, the technology giant has confirmed.

Apple TV+ will cost £4.99 a month and will be available in more than 100 countries including the UK, the company said.

First announced earlier this year, the platform includes programmes featuring and made by the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steven Spielberg.

Mark your calendar for November 1—you’ve got new shows to watch on Apple TV+.Available on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. pic.twitter.com/Agadj22va5 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 10, 2019

At a live event at its headquarters in California, Apple also confirmed its new subscription-based gaming service, Apple Arcade, will launch on September 19.

Apple Arcade will also cost £4.99 a month and will include more than 100 exclusive games at launch, Apple said.

The tech giant’s chief executive Tim Cook said it was “a gaming service unlike any other out there”.

Apple also announced its latest line-up of flagship iPhone handsets – the iPhone 11 and two versions of the iPhone 11 Pro.

Phil Schiller talks about the new iPhone 11 Pro and Max (Tony Avelar/AP)

All the new phones have redesigned rear camera systems and Apple’s next-generation processor – the A13 Bionic.

The iPhone 11 comes with wide and ultra-wide-angle lenses, while the larger Pro versions come with an additional telephoto lens to create its new triple rear camera system.

The Pro comes with either a 5.8in or 6.5in screen, with the larger one to be known as the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Mr Cook called the new devices the “most powerful and most advanced” the company has made.

(PA Graphics)

Apple executive Phil Schiller added on stage that “these were the first iPhones we’ve called Pro” and there was a reason for this.

The new devices include updated camera software and hardware as well as machine learning features to take better pictures, Apple said.

The firm said it will also have longer battery life and faster-charging capabilities thanks to new optimised battery software.

The Pro devices also include new, higher-quality screens known as the Super Retina XDR display, which Apple says is the best quality screen it has placed in an iPhone.

Apple confirmed the new devices will all go on sale on September 20.

The iPhone 11 will start at 699 dollars, the 11 Pro at 999 dollars and the 11 Pro Max at 1,099 dollars.

