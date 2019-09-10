Jason Momoa returns to fantasy in first trailer for Apple TV+ series See

10th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The Hawaiian actor stars as tribesman in a world where mankind has been robbed of its sight.

Aquaman Premiere – London

Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa returns to the world of fantasy in the sweeping first trailer for the Apple TV+ series See.

The Hawaiian actor, best known for playing Khal Drogo in HBO’s epic series, stars as tribesman Baba Voss – the father of twins born with the ability to see.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a virus has robbed mankind of its sight, Baba Voss and his tribe are hunted by a queen who believes his children are heretics.

See, due to be released on November 1 on Apple’s Netflix-rivalling streaming service, is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by The Hunger Games’ Francis Lawrence.

Alfre Woodard, who voiced Sarabi in Disney’s recent remake of The Lion King, stars as Paris, the tribe’s spiritual leader.

See comes as Apple attempts to convince consumers its Apple TV+ service can compete with streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for original content.

Steven Knight
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight (Jacob King/PA)

It joins comedy-drama The Morning Show, which features the star-studded cast of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, as a launch exclusive for the service.

See is released on November 1 on Apple TV+.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Strictly’s Anneka Rice ‘buzzing’ after day one of dance school
Strictly’s Anneka Rice ‘buzzing’ after day one of dance school

Stars descend on world premiere of Downton Abbey film

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up

Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
7 back-to-school bugs and how to spot the symptoms

7 back-to-school bugs and how to spot the symptoms
7 back-to-school bugs and how to spot the symptoms

Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’