ITV investigating Emmerdale star after awards ceremony brawl

Asan N’jie reportedly attacked Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night.

ITV has launched an investigation after an Emmerdale actor reportedly attacked Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards.

Asan N’jie is reported to have sworn and thrown punches at Lomas, 44, following the ceremony on Monday at the Hilton Park Lane in Mayfair, London.

N’jie, who had been nominated for the best newcomer gong, was ejected from the event by security staff following the incident.

Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards on Monday (Matt Crossick/PA)

A spokeswoman for the broadcaster said managers planned to discuss the incident with him “in due course”.

She said: “We are extremely concerned to hear about an incident at last night’s TV Choice Awards involving one of Emmerdale’s cast.

“Obviously we will be investigating and talking to the actor concerned in due course.”

N’jie was nominated for a storyline in which his character Ellis Chapman was stabbed, but lost out to EastEnders’ Kara-Leah Fernandes.

Hollyoaks star Lomas played village villain Warren Fox on and off for more than a decade in the Channel 4 soap.

He also played Jake Stone on rival soap EastEnders from 2013 to 2014, and in 2017 he was the runner-up in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.

Danny Dyer won the TV Choice Award for best soap actor for the second year running while fellow EastEnder Fernandes picked up the best soap actress award.

Jed Mercurio made his mark at the annual awards ceremony as Line Of Duty sealed best drama and Bodyguard was named best new drama.

© Press Association 2019