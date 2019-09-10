Green Day returning to Scotland on Hella Mega tour

The band will play in Glasgow three years after their concert was cancelled just hours before they were due on stage.

American rock band Green Day are to return to Scotland next year after a previous concert was cancelled due to bad weather.

Billie Joe Armstrong and his band’s gig at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow in 2017 was halted just hours before they were due to take to the stage.

They will now return to the same venue on June 24 2020 as part of the Hella Mega tour.

Fall Out Boy are also on the bill (Danny Lawson/PA)

Fellow American bands Fall Out Boy and Weezer will also join the tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday September 20.

Organisers DF Concerts said in a statement: “With three of the biggest acts in rock music set to make their return to Glasgow, the show will be an unmissable part of Scotland’s summer of live music.”

