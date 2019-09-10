Kylie Jenner bares all in first photo from naked Playboy shoot

10th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star and make-up mogul poses totally nude apart from a wide-brimmed hat.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York

Kylie Jenner has teased an upcoming shoot for Playboy magazine with a photo of herself naked, cosying up to her husband Travis Scott.

The reality TV star, 22, has followed in her half-sister Kim Kardashian-West’s footsteps by stripping off for her 145 million Instagram followers.

In the photo Jenner, who became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire aged 21, poses nude apart from a wide-brimmed hat.

View this post on Instagram

When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Rapper Scott, 28, is pictured shirtless with his arm around Jnner’s shoulders, against a backdrop of foliage and blue sky.

Jenner suggested the Playboy shoot was imminent, captioning the post: “When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon”

In 2016 Kardashian-West made headlines by posting a selfie of herself naked, with her private parts shielded only by two black blocks.

Kim Kardashian-West
Her half-sister Kim Kardashian-West has also posed naked (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Posing in an ornate marble bathroom, she wrote: “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL.”

Make-up mogul Jenner was recently forced to defend herself against criticism over being named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

In March, Forbes magazine said that Jenner had surpassed the previous record set by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Some considered the self-made part of the accolade inaccurate as Jenner was already famous for starring in her family’s TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and she had a large social media presence when starting her cosmetics company.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York
Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Michelle Dockery dazzles on Downton Abbey red carpet

Michelle Dockery dazzles on Downton Abbey red carpet
Stars descend on world premiere of Downton Abbey film

Stars descend on world premiere of Downton Abbey film
Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’

Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’
7 back-to-school bugs and how to spot the symptoms

7 back-to-school bugs and how to spot the symptoms
7 back-to-school bugs and how to spot the symptoms

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer