Kylie Jenner bares all in first photo from naked Playboy shoot

Kylie Jenner bares all in first photo from naked Playboy shoot10th Sep 19 | Entertainment News
The reality TV star and make-up mogul poses totally nude apart from a wide-brimmed hat.
Kylie Jenner has teased an upcoming shoot for Playboy magazine with a photo of herself naked, cosying up to her husband Travis Scott.
The reality TV star, 22, has followed in her half-sister Kim Kardashian-West’s footsteps by stripping off for her 145 million Instagram followers.
In the photo Jenner, who became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire aged 21, poses nude apart from a wide-brimmed hat.
Rapper Scott, 28, is pictured shirtless with his arm around Jnner’s shoulders, against a backdrop of foliage and blue sky.
Jenner suggested the Playboy shoot was imminent, captioning the post: “When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon”
In 2016 Kardashian-West made headlines by posting a selfie of herself naked, with her private parts shielded only by two black blocks.
Posing in an ornate marble bathroom, she wrote: “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL.”
Make-up mogul Jenner was recently forced to defend herself against criticism over being named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.
In March, Forbes magazine said that Jenner had surpassed the previous record set by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Some considered the self-made part of the accolade inaccurate as Jenner was already famous for starring in her family’s TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and she had a large social media presence when starting her cosmetics company.
