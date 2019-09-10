Marie Claire UK to scrap print edition

10th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The monthly magazine will just appear online.

Emilia Clarke in Marie Claire

Women’s magazine Marie Claire UK is scrapping its print publication.

The monthly magazine focusing on female lifestyle, fashion and beauty will come to an end in its physical form after the November issue, in an act of “future-proofing”.

The TI Media magazine will turn to a digital strategy to match the market made by online publications and mobile phones.

Marcus Rich, TI Media chief executive, said: “For more than three decades, Marie Claire UK has led the conversation on the issues that really matter to women – from campaigning for women’s empowerment to climate change – while providing a premium fashion and beauty positioning that reflects their everyday lives.

“With full focus on our digital platforms, we will be future-proofing our ability to report on these vital and engaging subjects, alongside our top ranking fashion and beauty offering and media-first brand extensions, The Edit and Fabled by Marie Claire.”

Publishers have said the role of the women’s magazine is even more important in the post-Me Too world, and they believe the move online will ensure the publication’s future.

Jean de Boisdeffre, of Marie Claire International, said: “After more than 30 years of achievement in the UK, this new digital-first approach provides the launch pad for even more success in the coming decades.”

© Press Association 2019

