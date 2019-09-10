McFly end long hiatus with major announcement

10th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The band has announced a comeback.

McFly to reunite

McFly will reunite for one night only for a special concert at London’s O2 arena, it has been announced.

The boy band have been on an indefinite hiatus since 2016 and have embarked on solo projects,

However, they will return for a special show in November, with concert promoter AEG tweeting: “NEW SHOW: the one and only @mcflymusic McFly are baaaaack!

“Coming to @TheO2 for one night only on 20th November, playing all your favourite hits as well never heard before tracks for the first time ever!”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday September 13 at 9am.

Since the band’s hiatus, Danny Jones has released a solo EP and Dougie Poynter has announced a new band INK and launched a fashion collection.

© Press Association 2019

