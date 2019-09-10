Cara Delevingne flashes midriff at DKNY birthday party

Cara Delevingne flashes midriff at DKNY birthday party10th Sep 19 | Entertainment News
The model was joined by her actress girlfriend Ashley Benson.
Cara Delevingne flashed her midriff as she was joined by a host of other stars at DKNY’s 30th birthday party, including her actress girlfriend Ashley Benson.
The British model sported a white cropped top and black baggy trousers for the red carpet event, teaming the look with a severe high ponytail and dramatic green eye make up.
Her girlfriend Ashley Benson also attended the event, but they did not pose for photos together on the red carpet.
The Pretty Little Liars actress chose a teal crushed velvet jacket, worn with nothing underneath and teamed with black stilettos with ankle straps.
The couple were joined by Delevingne’s model pal Kendall Jenner, who wore a black double-breasted jacket dress over a black sheer top.
She teamed the ensemble with a black clutch bag with a hand strap bearing the name of the fashion house.
Singer Halsey also put on a racy display at the party at St Ann’s Warehouse in New York City.
She chose a black dress with huge slits up the thighs and a lace-up bodice that exposed her torso and hips and showed off her tattoos.
Meanwhile model Winnie Harlow teamed her electric blue locks with a sporty black and white playsuit.
The party celebrated 30 years of DKNY, the New York-based fashion house founded by Donna Karan.
