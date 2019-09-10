The Weeknd is unrecognisable at Toronto premiere of Uncut Gems

10th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The musician has made significant changes to his appearance.

Christian Dior Cruise Collection – Blenheim Palace

The Weeknd has made his first red carpet appearance since he reportedly split from Bella Hadid, and is almost unrecognisable.

The Canadian musician, real name Abel Tesfaye, arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of his feature film debut Uncut Gems at the Toronto International Film Festival sporting a new look.

2019 TIFF – “Uncut Gems” Premiere
The Weeknd on the red carpet (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

He has got rid of his famous beard, keeping only his moustache, and has made a significant change to his hair.

He teamed his new look with a navy blue suit paired with a white shirt and dark brown shoes.

2019 TIFF – “Uncut Gems” Premiere
The Weeknd at the premiere of Uncut Gems in Toronto (Arthur Mola/AP)

He was joined by co-stars Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Julia Fox and LaKeith Stanfield for the premiere of the film, in which he plays himself.

The crime drama is the latest from director brothers Josh and Benny Safdie.

The 88th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
The Weeknd usually has a very different look (Ian West/PA)

It was first reported that the music star had split from Hadid for the second time earlier this month.

The pair had reunited back in June 2018, after splitting nearly two years earlier.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up

Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up
Eleanor Tomlinson runs from Martian in War Of The Worlds image

Eleanor Tomlinson runs from Martian in War Of The Worlds image
Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York
Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’

Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’
Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’

The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste