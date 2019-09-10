Johnny Depp responds to backlash over Dior Sauvage advert

10th Sep 19

It was pulled after it was accused of being offensive to Native Americans.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald UK Premiere – London

Johnny Depp has defended his latest advert for Dior’s Sauvage cologne after it was pulled by the brand following accusations it was racially insensitive to Native Americans.

The video promoting the £74 product featured the Hollywood star walking through a US desert followed by the Native American dancer Canku One Star.

Depp is also seen producing a guitar and playing a riff by guitarist Link Wray, who was part of the Native American Shawnee group.

However, the actor has now said they are working with those who were offended on a resolution.

He told US trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter: “A teaser obviously is a very concentrated version of images and there were objections to the teaser of the small film. The film has never been seen.

“There was never — and how could there be or how would there be — any dishonourable [intent]. The film was made with a great respect for the indigenous people not just of North America but all over the world.

“It’s a pity that people jumped the gun and made these objections. However, their objections are their objections.”

He continued: “I can assure you that no one has any reason to go out to try to exploit.

“It was a film made out of great respect and with great respect and love for the Native American peoples to bring light to them. They haven’t had the greatest amount of help out of the United States government.

“The idea is as pure as it ever was, so we will come to an agreement so that everyone is happy.”

