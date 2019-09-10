â€˜I screamed yesâ€™ â€“ Actress Jenny Slate announces she is engaged

10th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Slate starred alongside Tom Hardy in 2018 superhero film Venom.

Stock â€“ Valentineâ€™s Day

Actress Jenny Slate said she “screamed yes” as she announced her engagement.

The Venom star, 37, is engaged to art curator Ben Shattuck after he popped the question in Paris.

Slate, also known for her roles in TV comedies Parks And Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine as well as for being a former cast member on Saturday Night Live, shared the news on Instagram.

Alongside a set of pictures from their trip – including one showing off her diamond ring – Slate wrote: “He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES.

“I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going.”

Shattuck also shared the news on social media. He revealed he bent down on one knee inside an “abandoned castle in southern France”.

Tagging Slate in the post, he added: “UP UP UP to more adventures.”

Slate, who starred alongside Tom Hardy in 2018 superhero film Venom, previously dated Captain America star Chris Evans, before they split in early 2018.

She was married to comedian Dean Fleischer-Camp for four years, before their separation in May 2016.

© Press Association 2019

