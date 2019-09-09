Danny Dyer bags back-to-back awards

9th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The winners at the TV Choice Awards have been named.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Danny Dyer has won the TV Choice Award for best soap actor for the second year running.

The EastEnders star, who plays Mick Carter in the BBC soap, clinched the honour at a ceremony in London.

His colleague on Albert Square, Kara-Leah Fernandes, picked up the best soap actress award in a good night for EastEnders.

Jed Mercurio
Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio was honoured for his dramatic work (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Jed Mercurio made his mark at the annual awards ceremony at The Hilton on Park Lane, as Line Of Duty sealed best drama and Bodyguard best new drama.

There was also a first win for Netflix, as Ricky Gervais’ comedy After Life was named the best of 2019.

Here is the list of winners this year:

Best Daytime Show

This Morning

Best Actress

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Outstanding Contribution To Television

Lorraine Kelly

Best Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Best Reality Show

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Best Actor

Adrian Dunbar, Line Of Duty

Best Food Show

Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip

Best Comedy

After Life

Best Factual Show

Blue Planet Live

Best Drama Series

Line Of Duty

Best Lifestyle Show

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Best Family Drama

Call The Midwife

Best New Drama

Bodyguard

Best Entertainment Show

The Graham Norton Show

Best Soap Newcomer

Kara-Leah Fernandes, EastEnders

Best Soap Actress

Alison King, Coronation Street

Best Soap Actor

Danny Dyer, EastEnders

Best Soap

Emmerdale

