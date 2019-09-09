Danny Dyer bags back-to-back awards

Danny Dyer bags back-to-back awards9th Sep 19 | Entertainment News
The winners at the TV Choice Awards have been named.
Danny Dyer has won the TV Choice Award for best soap actor for the second year running.
The EastEnders star, who plays Mick Carter in the BBC soap, clinched the honour at a ceremony in London.
His colleague on Albert Square, Kara-Leah Fernandes, picked up the best soap actress award in a good night for EastEnders.
Jed Mercurio made his mark at the annual awards ceremony at The Hilton on Park Lane, as Line Of Duty sealed best drama and Bodyguard best new drama.
There was also a first win for Netflix, as Ricky Gervais’ comedy After Life was named the best of 2019.
Here is the list of winners this year:
Best Daytime Show
This Morning
Best Actress
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Outstanding Contribution To Television
Lorraine Kelly
Best Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Best Reality Show
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
Best Actor
Adrian Dunbar, Line Of Duty
Best Food Show
Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip
Best Comedy
After Life
Best Factual Show
Blue Planet Live
Best Drama Series
Line Of Duty
Best Lifestyle Show
DIY SOS: The Big Build
Best Family Drama
Call The Midwife
Best New Drama
Bodyguard
Best Entertainment Show
The Graham Norton Show
Best Soap Newcomer
Kara-Leah Fernandes, EastEnders
Best Soap Actress
Alison King, Coronation Street
Best Soap Actor
Danny Dyer, EastEnders
Best Soap
Emmerdale
