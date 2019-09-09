Danny Dyer reflects on ‘well-documented mistakes’

9th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The star spoke at the TV Choice Awards where he collected the honour for best soap actor.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Danny Dyer has acknowledged making a lot of mistakes in his life.

The EastEnders star spoke at the TV Choice Awards where he collected the honour for best soap actor.

He promised to be “not controversial” and said he would be “talking like a normal person” as he claimed his second award in two years.

At the last awards ceremony he thanked David Cameron for his win, after attacking the former prime minister for putting his “trotters up”.

At this year’s event he thanked the EastEnders team, adding: “I’m very grateful for my life.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes, well-documented. I’m a human being made up of many flaws, all glued together with good intentions.”

Dyer was met with loud laughter and applause for his speech.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Top Boy star: Drake did all the leg work to revive show

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York
Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Eleanor Tomlinson runs from Martian in War Of The Worlds image

Eleanor Tomlinson runs from Martian in War Of The Worlds image
5 ways to tell if your bra fits properly, according to an expert

5 ways to tell if your bra fits properly, according to an expert
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’

Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’
Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’

Top Boy star: Drake did all the leg work to revive show