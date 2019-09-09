Packham booed after criticising I’m A Celebrity over animal rights at TV awards

9th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The naturalist urged the audience to change their habits and help the environment.

Extinction Rebellion protests

Chris Packham was booed during an awards ceremony after criticising I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! for animal cruelty.

The naturalist and the reality show won gongs at the TV Choice Awards in London, and the Blue Planet Live presenter used his time at the podium to attack the ITV series.

Packham implored the audience of TV acting talent and producers to change their habits and help the environment.

TV Choice Awards 2019 – London
Chris Packham at the TV Choice Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

To groans of discomfort from the audience the presenter ended his speech by saying he had another “duty” to carry out, and asked I’m A Celebrity to change its way.

Addressing the reality show’s presenters, crew and producers directly, he said: “I’m A Celebrity, can you please think about no longer abusing animals on your programme?”

There were boos from some sections of the audience, although Packham’s extended speech on collecting the award on behalf of Blue Planet Live also prompted loud applause from others.

I’m A Celeb was given an award for best reality TV show, with Holly Willoughby collecting the honour minutes before Packham took to the stage

Declining to leave the stage and declaring that he had a duty to perform, he also told the audience: “Our oceans are full of plastic. The Amazon, the lungs of the world is on fire.

“We will be breathing toxic air on our way back home tonight. Toxic air that will kill thousands of people in our beloved capital

“We have to make a change. Making changes takes courage.”

Packham urged everyone at the dinner at The Hilton on Park Lane in London to make a small change in their daily habits to help the environment.

The Springwatch presenter had previously called on TV productions to be more forthright in their environmentalism, and push a stronger message.

© Press Association 2019

