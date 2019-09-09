Downton Abbey star took awkward curtsy inspiration from Theresa May

Downton Abbey star Kevin Doyle has said he was channelling Theresa May and “a bit of Boris” as he performed an awkward curtsy for royalty in the Downton Abbey film.

The actor, who played footman Joseph Molesley in the hit ITV drama and reprises his role in the big screen version, said he was inspired by a photograph of the former prime minster for his scene during a royal visit to the stately home.

Theresa May curtsying to the Duke of Cambridge (Yui Mok/PA)

Arriving at the world premiere of the movie in London, he told the PA news agency: “I have got this memory of her (Mrs May) doing this really awkward curtsy to the royals once.

“Julian (Fellowes, the creator and writer) described this awkward bow-cum-curtsy and I immediately thought of that photograph of Theresa May, so I thought ‘I will have that’.

“I was channelling her and a bit of Boris as well actually.”

He added: “I knew it was going to be a very important scene and it had the potential to be funny so it was all building up to that moment.

“I didn’t want to screw it up in front of all of those extraordinary actors so it was probably one of the most terrifying days of my career, and one of the most enjoyable at the same time if you can imagine that, I was very glad when it was over.”

It will sparkle. It will gleam. But is Downton Abbey ready for a royal visit? #DowntonAbbeyFilm, in cinemas September 13. pic.twitter.com/XP44qXRzD3 — Universal PicturesUK (@universaluk) September 5, 2019

Discussing what the film offers to a modern audience in turbulent times, he said: “We started doing it in 2010, it was a relatively stable time then.

“I think people get from it what they want, people talk about it being a simple time, I’m not sure it was a simple time, but I just think they are great characters, great stories and the setting could be anywhere, but there is something about that building and that period which means an awful lot to people.”

Downton Abbey is released in UK cinemas on September 13.

© Press Association 2019