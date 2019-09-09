Holly Willoughby leads stars at TV Choice Awards

The event was held at the Hilton Hotel, Park Lane.

Holly Willoughby kept things summery at the TV Choice Awards, despite the autumn chill.

The TV presenter made the most of the last days of summer as she arrived at the event in London in a short dress covered in a floral print.

Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA)

The This Morning star teamed the beige dress with matching heels.

The ceremony drew a host of famous faces from the small screen.

Love Island winner Amber Gill looked stunning in a shiny one-shoulder dress, smiling as she posed for pictures alone following her reported split from Greg O’Shea.

Amber Gill (Matt Crossick/PA)

Her former co-star Maura Higgins brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour in a backless gold dress with her hair pulled back.

Maura Higgins (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sam and Billie Faiers pulled out all the stops, with Sam catching the eye in green and Billie sparkling in a short silver number with a huge satin bow that fell to the floor.

Sam Faiers and Billie Faiers (Matt Crossick/PA)

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid also stood out in her bright blue strapless dress with a ruffle down the front.

Susanna Reid (Matt Crossick/PA)

Black was a popular choice, with Lorraine Kelly, Jessica Wright, Kirsty Gallacher and Rochelle Humes among those sporting the trend.

Lorraine Kelly (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jessica Wright (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kirsty Gallacher (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rochelle Humes (Matt Crossick/PA)

