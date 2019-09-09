Sam Smith has WhatsApp group to discuss McDonald’s

9th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The singer thinks the chain should get a Michelin star.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith has revealed he has a WhatsApp group where he compares McDonald’s restaurants from around the world.

The Pray singer is a big fan of the fast food chain and uses the app to review food on their menu.

He told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast: “I had to sample the double quarter pounder yesterday because it’s new.

“I love McDonald’s.

“I have a WhatsApp group where we compare McDonald’s around the world because it’s different everywhere around the world.”

“It should have a Michelin star,” he added.

Smith, 27, has tried the chain’s new spicy chicken nuggets but only gave them “a six out of 10”.

“The Japanese spicy nuggets are better than the chicken ones,” he said.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp is on weekdays from 6am to 10am.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mini me fashion: 5 ways to try the trend with your little ones

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

5 ways gene therapy is helping change – and save – lives

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 practically prehistoric animals you won’t believe still exist

7 practically prehistoric animals you won’t believe still exist
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
How to make Dishoom’s okra fries

How to make Dishoom’s okra fries
5 ways to tell if your bra fits properly, according to an expert

5 ways to tell if your bra fits properly, according to an expert
5 ways to tell if your bra fits properly, according to an expert

Mini me fashion: 5 ways to try the trend with your little ones