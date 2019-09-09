Michelle Dockery dazzles on Downton Abbey red carpet

The premiere was held in London’s Leicester Square.

Michelle Dockery turned heads as she arrived at the Downton Abbey premiere in a glittering gold gown.

The actress, who plays Lady Mary Crawley in the period drama and the big screen adaptation, looked dazzling in the shimmering, floor-length column, which left one shoulder bare.

Michelle Dockery (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

She teamed the eye-catching dress with hoop earrings and wore her dark hair swept back from her face.

Dockery was joined at the screening at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London by co-stars including Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville.

Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael (Ian West/PA)

Carmichael was elegant in a high-necked black dress that showed off her legs, while McGovern provided a bright splash of colour in pink.

Tuppence Middleton was fashion forward in a black ruffled dress with a deep plunging neckline, while Geraldine James was chic in a white trouser suit.

Tuppence Middleton (Ian West/PA)

Geraldine James (Ian West/PA)

Imelda Staunton, who joins the cast as Lady Maud Bagshaw, was at the premiere with her husband Jim Carter.

The actress looked sophisticated in a multi-coloured dress with gold shoes.

Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter (Ian West/PA)

The film version of Downton Abbey follows six successful series on ITV, and is also written by Julian Fellowes.

The big screen plot centres on a royal visit by King George V and Queen Mary to the stately home of the Crawley family.

Hugh Bonneville (Ian West/PA)

The film is set for release in the UK on September 13.

© Press Association 2019