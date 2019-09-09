Michelle Dockery dazzles on Downton Abbey red carpet

9th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The premiere was held in London’s Leicester Square.

Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery turned heads as she arrived at the Downton Abbey premiere in a glittering gold gown.

The actress, who plays Lady Mary Crawley in the period drama and the big screen adaptation, looked dazzling in the shimmering, floor-length column, which left one shoulder bare.

Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

She teamed the eye-catching dress with hoop earrings and wore her dark hair swept back from her face.

Dockery was joined at the screening at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London by co-stars including Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville.

Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael
Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael (Ian West/PA)

Carmichael was elegant in a high-necked black dress that showed off her legs, while McGovern provided a bright splash of colour in pink.

Tuppence Middleton was fashion forward in a black ruffled dress with a deep plunging neckline, while Geraldine James was chic in a white trouser suit.

Tuppence Middleton
Tuppence Middleton (Ian West/PA)
Geraldine James
Geraldine James (Ian West/PA)

Imelda Staunton, who joins the cast as Lady Maud Bagshaw, was at the premiere with her husband Jim Carter.

The actress looked sophisticated in a multi-coloured dress with gold shoes.

Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter
Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter (Ian West/PA)

The film version of Downton Abbey follows six successful series on ITV, and is also written by Julian Fellowes.

The big screen plot centres on a royal visit by King George V and Queen Mary to the stately home of the Crawley family.

Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville (Ian West/PA)

The film is set for release in the UK on September 13.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Stars descend on world premiere of Downton Abbey film

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

5 ways gene therapy is helping change – and save – lives
5 ways gene therapy is helping change – and save – lives

7 practically prehistoric animals you won’t believe still exist

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’

Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
How to make Dishoom’s okra fries

How to make Dishoom’s okra fries
5 ways to tell if your bra fits properly, according to an expert

5 ways to tell if your bra fits properly, according to an expert
5 ways to tell if your bra fits properly, according to an expert

Stars descend on world premiere of Downton Abbey film