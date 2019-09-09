BBC Parliament has its biggest week on record

9th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Tuesday was the biggest day on record for the channel.

Boris Johnson

BBC Parliament has drawn a record audience of 2.6 million adults over the last week.

The figures (from Monday to Sunday), mean it is the highest week on record for the channel, which covers proceedings from Westminster, the Welsh and Northern Ireland Assemblies, the Scottish Parliament and the European parliament.

It broke the record set earlier this year, when the week beginning January 14 drew 2.2 million viewers.

With a reach of 1.5 million adults across the day, Tuesday (September 3) was the biggest single day on record for the channel.

It saw a peak of 727,000 adults watching at 10.14pm that night.

© Press Association 2019

