Gregg Wallace to embark on culinary tour for new Channel 5 show

The presenter and foodie will tour Europe.

Gregg Wallace will guide viewers through culture and cuisine on flying visits of European cities for a new show.

The MasterChef judge will serve a guide for a new Channel 5 programme, Weekend Breaks With Gregg Wallace.

Touring Amsterdam and Berlin amongst others, the passionate foodie will show viewers his favourite hidden gems or embark on his own culinary discovery.

He said: “Two of my great loves are food and travel, so to visit some of my favourite cities and explore new ones for this Channel 5 series is just brilliant.”

My canal boat Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/pwv0XOcBu1 — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) August 24, 2019

Daniel Pearl, of Channel 5, added: “Gregg is another great name to join the channel and this genre-crossing series merges travel, food and history to take viewers on a rewarding weekly adventure.”

Each week for the show Wallace will take viewers through a breakneck tour of a European cities, including Rome, Amsterdam, Berlin and Barcelona.

© Press Association 2019