Kylie Minogue’s headlining set is most viewed Glastonbury performance

9th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The singer performed at the festival this summer.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue’s headlining set at Glastonbury has become the most-watched performance in the festival’s history.

The Australian singer performed at the event this summer, 14 years after she was forced to pull out to undergo treatment for breast cancer.

Figures show that the BBC One programme including Minogue’s set has achieved the biggest ever audience for a Glastonbury programme on TV, with an average consolidated audience of 3.2 million.

The previous record-holder was Ed Sheeran, whose Glastonbury set on BBC Two in 2017 achieved an average audience of 3.1 million.

Ed Sheeran at Glastonbury Festival 2017 – Day 3
Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)

 
The Killers’ performance achieved the highest average audience for a Glastonbury programme on BBC Two this year (1.6 million), with The Cure’s set on BBC Two coming second with an average audience of 1.2 million, nearly twice the slot average.
 
On BBC Four, the programme featuring performances from teen star Billie Eilish and The Good, The Bad & The Queen pulled in the largest audience for the channel at 460,000.

This year also saw a record digital performance for the BBC, with the total number of online requests, including YouTube views and live webcasts, totalling 37.5 million, an increase of 86% on the BBC’s coverage in 2017.

On Twitter, footage of Dave inviting Alex Mann from the audience to join him on stage saw 23 million global views.

Billie Eilish at Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5
Billie Eilish (Aaron Chown/PA)

James Stirling, head of BBC Music and BBC Music Introducing, said: “This year we wanted audiences to be able to watch and listen to the best of Glastonbury wherever and whenever they wanted via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

“I’m delighted that once again the BBC’s extensive coverage of Glastonbury has been so well received with our digital content hitting record numbers and BBC One bringing Kylie’s performance to the biggest audience a Glastonbury programme has seen to date.” 
 
All TV figures are consolidated and all online figures are based on the 30-day window, from the point of upload.

© Press Association 2019

