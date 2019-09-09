Who could play a female James Bond?

Odds have been offered on the likely – or unlikely – replacements for Daniel Craig.

Following a call from Pierce Brosnan for a female James Bond bookies have offered odds on the favourites to take the role.

In the upcoming instalment of the franchise, No Time To Die, actress Lashana Lynch is set to take the 007 codename but will not play Bond.

Long odds have now been given on the potential stars who could replace Daniel Craig as the British spy.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is in the running for a female-led Bond film, a possibility William Hill has said is 25/1 to go ahead despite Brosnan’s call for change.

Here are the actresses bookies believe have a chance.

Charlize Theron – 80/1

Charlize Theron has been named in the running (Matt Crossick/PA)

The South Africa-born Hollywood star and Oscar winner has been given the shortest odds to turn her talents to the Bond franchise.

Theron may bring award-winning acting ability to the role of the sophisticated British agent.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – 100/1

Phoebe Waller-Bridge could take on more than the script (Giles Anderson/PA)

Drafted in as a writer for the latest instalment following her breakout success with Fleabag, and the hit drama Killing Eve, the British actress has a chance of taking on more of Bond than the script.

The comic star has already vowed to make women in the franchise “feel like real people”.

Jodie Comer – 100/1

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer could take the role (Ian West/PA)

The Liverpool-born actress has proven herself adept in the world of fictional espionage and assassinations.

As the sanguine Villanelle, Comer won plaudits for her dramatic ability, which could stand her in good stead as 007.

Margot Robbie – 125/1

Margot Robbie is a long shot (David Parry/PA)

After her breakout role in The Wolf Of Wall Street the Australian actress has gone on to have success in Suicide Squad and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The leading lady has been given long odds to take on the mantle of Bond.

Claire Foy – 150/1

Claire Foy has already played a British icon (Ian West/PA)

Claire Foy has already felt the pressure of playing a UK institution and symbol of Britishness.

Her time play Queen Elizabeth in The Crown could help her adapt to the expectations placed on the female 007.

Angelina Jolie – 125/1

Angelina Jolie is not among the favourites (Yui Mok/AP)

Angelina Jolie has been doing her bit to save the world through her work as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees.

She has been included in the running to save the world from fictional terrors as the famous British agent.

Jodie Foster – 200/1

Jodie Foster is an outsider (Matt Crossick/PA)

On the outer reaches of possibility, the actress has experience in playing heroes working for intelligence agencies with her role as Clarice Starling in The Silence Of The Lambs.

© Press Association 2019