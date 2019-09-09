Love Island winner Amber Gill says text dumping by Greg O’Shea ‘is what it is’

9th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The realty star spoke on Loose Women.

Love Island 2019

Amber Gill has said her text message split from Greg O’Shea “is what it is”.

Five weeks after leaving the villa the Love Island winner confirmed that her Irish ex ended their relationship in a text conversation, after Gill asked for more effort from the rugby player.

The Newcastle-born beautician said she was not expecting the break up but will move “onwards and upwards” following the split.

Speaking on Loose Women, Gill said: “I’m obviously really disappointed. I wasn’t expecting it.

“The career and the distance is always a factor. It is what it is, really.”

She added that she remains positive despite the shock, and said all she had asked for was more effort from the Irishman in travelling to the UK to visit her.

Gill said: “I’ll be fine, onwards and upwards from here.

“From my point of view I kind of still wanted to make it work.

View this post on Instagram

My babes // Squinty squinterson Miss ya ❤️

A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on

“If you don’t want to be with someone, you don’t want to be with someone.

“All I wanted was a bit of effort from him. To come to London and Newcastle to come and see me.”

Gill had nothing ill to say of her now ex-boyfriend, telling the Loose Women panel: “He’s a lovely guy. It’s a bit of an odd situation at the minute.”

The pair had shared Instagram posts following their time together holidaying in Ireland soon after their Love Island win when they beat Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague to the £50,000 cash prize.

