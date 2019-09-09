Eleanor Tomlinson runs from Martian in War Of The Worlds image

9th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The actress stars alongside Rafe Spall in the BBC adaptation of HG Wells’s classic sci-fi novel.

The ELLE List 2019 VIP Party – London

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson faces a different sort of enemy in new drama The War Of The Worlds.

The actress, 27, stars alongside Rafe Spall, 36, in the BBC One adaptation of HG Wells’s famous sci-fi novel.

Tomlinson, who was seen fending off local villains in Poldark, runs from a Martian war machine in the new image.

The War Of The Worlds
The War Of The Worlds (Matt Squire/Mammoth Screen)

The drama, set in Edwardian England, is the first British TV adaptation of the classic novel.

It follows George, played by Spall, who is also pictured, and his partner Amy (Tomlinson) as they attempt to defy society and start a life together.

“The War Of The Worlds tells their story as they face the escalating terror of an alien invasion, fighting for their lives against an enemy beyond their comprehension,” producers said.

Robert Carlyle and Rupert Graves also star in the TV drama, which will air this autumn.

The final episode of Poldark, co-starring Aidan Turner, aired last month.

© Press Association 2019

Littlewoods Ireland has recruited some of fashion's rising stars to model their new Topshop range

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

6 transitional trends that will get you in the mood for autumn fashion
Mini me fashion: 5 ways to try the trend with your little ones
7 practically prehistoric animals you won't believe still exist
How to make Dishoom's okra fries
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre