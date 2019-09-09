Stars descend on world premiere of Downton Abbey film

9th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The original cast will reprise their roles.

DOWNTON ABBEY

Dame Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville will be among the stars on the red carpet when the highly-anticipated Downton Abbey film receives its world premiere in London on Monday evening.

Set in 1927, the big-screen instalment of the hit ITV drama, created by Julian Fellowes, continues after the series left off in 1925 in the 2015 Christmas special.

It will see the occupants of Downton Abbey, both above and below stairs, thrown into disarray when it is announced that the King and Queen of England are to pay a visit to the house.

Dame Maggie, Dockery and Bonneville all reprise their roles, alongside Allen Leech, Dame Penelope Wilton, Joanne Froggatt, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael and Lesley Nicol.

Also attending the glittering event at the Cineworld Leicester Square will be cast newcomers Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell-Moore and Imelda Staunton, alongside Lord Fellowes and the film’s director, Michael Engler.

Downton Abbey is released in UK cinemas on September 13.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to make Dishoom’s kejriwal – fried eggs on chilli cheese toast

Littlewoods Ireland has recruited some of fashion’s rising stars to model their new Topshop range
Littlewoods Ireland has recruited some of fashion’s rising stars to model their new Topshop range

7 practically prehistoric animals you won’t believe still exist
7 practically prehistoric animals you won’t believe still exist

How Timothée Chalamet is changing the game in menswear

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

11 things you’ll only know if you have no sense of style

11 things you’ll only know if you have no sense of style
6 transitional trends that will get you in the mood for autumn fashion

6 transitional trends that will get you in the mood for autumn fashion
From David Beckham to Naomi Campbell, see all the best tailored looks from the GQ Awards red carpet

From David Beckham to Naomi Campbell, see all the best tailored looks from the GQ Awards red carpet
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

How to make Dishoom’s kejriwal – fried eggs on chilli cheese toast