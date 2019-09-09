Emma Weymouth details ‘mad, surreal’ Strictly experience

Viscountess Emma Weymouth has spoken of the “mad, surreal” experience of being on Strictly Come Dancing and said it has bonded the cast of celebrities together.

It was revealed the socialite and chef will be paired with professional Aljaz Skorjanec during the launch show, which aired on Saturday.

She told Hello! magazine: “I’m excited about everything. I’m so grateful to be taking part that I’ve honestly said ‘thank you’ a billion times. My face hurts from smiling so much.”

On the rest of the contestants, which includes Olympian rower James Cracknell, YouTuber Saffron Barker and veteran broadcaster Anneka Rice, she added: “We’re all getting on really well. We’re having a nice time, as a group, and all having a laugh, living this mad, surreal experience together.

“I keep saying to people who work on the show, ‘This is the dream – all of you have the best job ever!’”

She has also pledged to work as hard as she can to make herself the best dancer possible, saying: “Just get on with it. That’s a life motto. But I’m still going to be nervous.

“I’m just going to train as much as I can and work really hard. I don’t want to let anyone down, either my partner or myself.

“It’s terrifying to dance on a professional dance floor in front of those judges and a live audience and the rest of the world. I wish I knew what to expect.

“I really don’t know what to expect. I just feel lucky to be doing it all.”

(Hello)

The full interview is in Hello, out now.

© Press Association 2019