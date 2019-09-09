Katherine Parkinson relished playing unlikeable lawyer in legal comedy

9th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Will Sharpe also stars in the comedy.

Katherine Parkinson

Katherine Parkinson has said it was refreshing playing an unlikeable character in legal comedy Defending The Guilty, and that being “utterly horrific” came easily.

The actress said she typically plays sympathetic characters, so relished playing cynical lawyer Caroline, who is tasked with showing the ropes to pupil barrister Will Packham (Will Sharpe).

“I really enjoyed playing somebody ostensibly with no redeeming qualities,” she said.

Will Sharpe
Will Sharpe (Ian West/PA Wire)

“Because quite often I have played supposedly quite lovable characters and it turns out it comes quite easily to me to be utterly horrific.”

However, Parkinson – whose previous TV credits include The IT Crowd and Humans – said one thing that did not come quite so easily was wearing a barrister’s wig for the BBC Two comedy.

She said: “The wigs are ridiculous, and uncomfortable because it’s horsehair, and sort of sat there, and put a ridge on my forehead.

“I just think some people look incredibly noble in a wig, and other people – me – just look really silly.”

Defending The Guilty airs on BBC Two on September 17.

© Press Association 2019

