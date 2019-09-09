Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer announce sizzling new partnership

The dancers are taking part in a passionate Latin project.

Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer are setting out on a national dance tour.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars are travelling across the UK with a “seductive” new show.

Firedance, the new Latin tour, will begin in March 2020 and is scheduled for 18 dates across the country.

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez (Handout/PA)

The show has been advertised as having “seductive choreography and passionate performances”.

Hauer said: “I am beyond excited to be going on tour with a brand new show alongside Gorka.

“We have been working very hard to put on a show that will leave everyone feeling all the passion, excitement and energy that we feel when we are dancing.

“We can’t wait to travel around the UK and to meet you all.”

Marquez, who recently welcomed his first child with former Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson, said: “I can’t wait to get out on the road with Karen for this very exciting new tour.

“We are both really passionate about Latin dance, and this tour will really showcase that.”

He recently confirmed that he will not have a partner on Strictly Come Dancing this year, but will still be taking part in the group numbers.

He added that he hopes he will be back fighting for the glitter ball trophy next year.

Hauer, who recently divorced fellow professional Kevin Clifton, is paired with comedian Chris Ramsey on the show this year.

The tour kicks off in High Wycombe on March 6. Tickets go on sale on Friday September 13.

